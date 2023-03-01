U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Stock Price Up 1.3%

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.06. 16,437 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 31,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.
U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $83.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74.
About U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF
The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.
