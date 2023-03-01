U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Shares Down 0.2%

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.35 and last traded at $29.44. 6,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 9,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.43% of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

