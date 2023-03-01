Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOURGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Tuniu Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $237.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.69. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOURGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 97.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOUR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 127,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tuniu in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.

