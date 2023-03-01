Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.
Tuniu Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $237.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.69. Tuniu has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 11.55% and a negative net margin of 97.58%.
Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio includes organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions.
