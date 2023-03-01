Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,984,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 297,914 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $86,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.70. 5,496,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,296,711. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $61.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

