Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:TFPM opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFPM shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Further Reading

