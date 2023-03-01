Tribe (TRIBE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $116.60 Million

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $116.60 million and $513,251.90 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

