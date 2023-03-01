Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,200 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,100 ($13.27) to GBX 1,200 ($14.48) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 800 ($9.65) to GBX 820 ($9.90) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Travis Perkins from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.67.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of TPRKY stock remained flat at $12.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,924. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

