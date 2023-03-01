TransAlta Renewables Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TransAlta Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Monday, November 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CSFB cut TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.19.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$11.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.92. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$10.63 and a 52-week high of C$19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 324.14%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

