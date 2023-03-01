Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 78,569 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 537% compared to the typical volume of 12,335 put options.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.65. 6,572,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,612,608. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

