Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 115.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE:TPZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. 7,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPZ. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 277,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

