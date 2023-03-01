Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 115.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
NYSE:TPZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. 7,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,859. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $14.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (TPZ)
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.