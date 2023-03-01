Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,967,000 after purchasing an additional 94,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,794,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 811,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TR opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

