Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilly’s news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $119,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Tilly’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 366.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 2,279.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLYS stock opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

