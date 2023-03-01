Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TWKS. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Stock Down 17.2 %

Shares of TWKS opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Thoughtworks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Siemens AG bought a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,109,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,943,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,655 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Thoughtworks by 13.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,550,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 897,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.