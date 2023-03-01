Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TWKS. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.
Thoughtworks Stock Down 17.2 %
Shares of TWKS opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.
About Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
