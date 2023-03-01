The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.03. 449,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,924,838. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.