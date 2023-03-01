The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
The Weir Group Price Performance
Shares of WEGRY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. 25,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut The Weir Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.
The Weir Group Company Profile
The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.
