The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Weir Group Price Performance

Shares of WEGRY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. 25,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut The Weir Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading

