The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,263 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 974,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,981. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

