The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 141.7% in February

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Sage Group Trading Down 1.4 %

SGPYY stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52.

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGPYY shares. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.83) to GBX 683 ($8.24) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 950 ($11.46) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.69) to GBX 775 ($9.35) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.75) to GBX 780 ($9.41) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $782.29.

The Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

