The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 141.7% in February

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
The Sage Group Trading Down 1.4 %
SGPYY stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52.
The Sage Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
The Sage Group Company Profile
The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.
