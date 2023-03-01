The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Up 141.7% in February

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SGPYY stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGPYY shares. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.83) to GBX 683 ($8.24) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 950 ($11.46) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.69) to GBX 775 ($9.35) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.75) to GBX 780 ($9.41) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $782.29.

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

