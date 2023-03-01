The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 245.5% from the January 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $66,000. 19.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Price Performance

HYB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. 71,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,762. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $8.46.

The New America High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.92%.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

