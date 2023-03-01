The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.56% of Marcus worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marcus by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marcus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Marcus by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Marcus by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marcus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

In related news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $48,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

