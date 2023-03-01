The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.90

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 78089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA)
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.