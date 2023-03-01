The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.90

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 78089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 2,942 shares worth $99,489. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

