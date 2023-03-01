The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lessened by Ensemble Capital Management LLC

Ensemble Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,888 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 7.8% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $69,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded down $5.75 on Wednesday, reaching $290.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,851,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.56%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

