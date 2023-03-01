The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Ethic Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.8% of Ethic Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

HD traded down $5.90 on Wednesday, reaching $290.64. 4,366,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $297.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.56%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

