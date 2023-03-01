The Goldman Sachs Group Raises AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,899.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

AZO traded down $40.77 on Wednesday, hitting $2,445.77. 86,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,452.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,370.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 125.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in AutoZone by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

