The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $7.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on GoodRx to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on GoodRx to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

GDRX stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,675. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06, a PEG ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in GoodRx by 1,233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

