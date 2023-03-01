The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COO. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cooper Companies by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on COO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.10.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies stock traded down $3.70 on Wednesday, reaching $323.27. 165,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

