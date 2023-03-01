The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKGFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.15 on April 10th

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.1474 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The Berkeley Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The Berkeley Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. 6,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.36. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BKGFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,807 ($45.94) to GBX 3,992 ($48.17) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

