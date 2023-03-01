Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Essex Private Wealth Management LLC

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.8% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Tesla by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.95.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $34,399,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,112,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,893,752 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.77. The stock had a trading volume of 144,909,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,577,766. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.53. The firm has a market cap of $641.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.