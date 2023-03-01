Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146,298 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449,797 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Tesla worth $569,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Tesla by 209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 269.9% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 38,873 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 178.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.95.

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.77. 145,151,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,577,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,112,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,893,752. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

