Tenset (10SET) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $118,588.78

Tenset (10SET) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Tenset has a market capitalization of $117.93 million and approximately $118,588.78 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00002853 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tenset has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.99 or 0.00424370 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,758.48 or 0.28684642 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Tenset Token Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,544,206 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Buying and Selling Tenset

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

