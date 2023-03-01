Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) to Issue — Dividend of $0.01 on March 1st

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0123 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of VIV stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. 1,317,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,041. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIV shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Telefônica Brasil by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

