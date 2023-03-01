Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,688 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $1,467,294.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,206,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,294.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,206,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,367. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $430.07 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.33.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.