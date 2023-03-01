TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,515 shares during the quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of TD SYNNEX worth $12,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 169.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of SNX traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $96.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,143. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.72.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 20.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $110,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $110,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,482,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,193,876 shares of company stock valued at $503,935,086 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Featured Articles

