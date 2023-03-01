Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) shot up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. 1,567,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,334,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

