Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tandem Diabetes Care’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $223.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TNDM. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Shares of TNDM opened at $35.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $123.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,778,000 after buying an additional 347,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after buying an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,783,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,117,000 after buying an additional 1,192,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,904,000 after buying an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,317,000 after buying an additional 59,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

