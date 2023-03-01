Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. Taitron Components has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

Taitron Components Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Get Rating ) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,964 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned about 5.22% of Taitron Components worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

