Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Short Interest Update

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the January 31st total of 32,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 142,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tailwind International Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind International Acquisition Price Performance

TWNI stock remained flat at $10.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,050. Tailwind International Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

About Tailwind International Acquisition

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

