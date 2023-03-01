Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,048,400 shares, an increase of 160.3% from the January 31st total of 402,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.4 days.

Surge Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS ZPTAF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 30,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,021. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86.

Surge Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0298 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Surge Energy

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZPTAF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

