Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $89.60

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 90.30 ($1.09), with a volume of 1035081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.40 ($1.10).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Supermarket Income REIT Trading Down 1.5 %
The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 830.91, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 105.64.
Supermarket Income REIT Announces Dividend
About Supermarket Income REIT
Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.
Read More
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.