Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $89.60

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 89.60 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 90.30 ($1.09), with a volume of 1035081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.40 ($1.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 830.91, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 105.64.

About Supermarket Income REIT

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,454.55%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

