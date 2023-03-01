Suku Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.92 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Suku has a total market cap of $12.92 million and approximately $930,414.00 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Suku has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Suku token can currently be purchased for $0.0724 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Suku Token Trading

