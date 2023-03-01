Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the January 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Subsea 7 Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SUBCY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $13.37.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.