STP Price Hits $0.0485 on Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last week, STP has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $89.43 million and $6.77 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00041578 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002197 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022480 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00218578 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,429.68 or 1.00074859 BTC.

STP Profile

STP is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04911539 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $14,405,126.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

