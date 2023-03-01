StockNews.com Upgrades Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) to “Buy”

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MFG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.30.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
