StockNews.com Lowers Cigna (NYSE:CI) to Buy

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Cigna Trading Down 1.4 %

CI stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,759. The firm has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Cigna has a 1-year low of $224.22 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.66.

Insider Activity at Cigna

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,627 shares of company stock valued at $12,712,431 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Cigna by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Cigna by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Cigna by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Cigna by 33.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

