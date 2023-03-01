StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance
NYSE:THM opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $97.45 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.76. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
