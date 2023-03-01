StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CLRB. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.17. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

