StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CLRB. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.17. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.
