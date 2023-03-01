StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.38 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

