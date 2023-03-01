StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

DCTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Delcath Systems to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. purchased 15,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $55,078.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 459,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,720.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

