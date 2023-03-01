Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 50,239 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 113% compared to the typical volume of 23,535 call options.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of MLCO traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.69. 837,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $14.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $70,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

