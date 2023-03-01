Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Price Down 4%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 483,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,800,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $513.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.19.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 62.71%. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,964,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,203,000 after buying an additional 483,213 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 231.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 68,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

