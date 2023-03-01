Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $105.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.
RETA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 177.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded up $55.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,957,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,872. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.25. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $89.48.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
