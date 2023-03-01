Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $105.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.

RETA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 177.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded up $55.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,957,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,872. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.25. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $89.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

